BCA video from fatal 2021 shooting near Wadena made public

The shootout, which injured two police officers, happened after a Wadena County Sheriff's Deputy attempted to execute a traffic stop in Feb. 2021.

WADENA COUNTY, Minn. — Video released by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension shows the leadup and aftermath of a 2021 shootout that ended with the death of two brothers from Sebeka, Minnesota.

The shooting, which also injured two police officers, happened after a Wadena County Sheriff's Deputy attempted to pull over 42-year-old David Savela the night of Saturday, Feb 27, 2021 in North Germany Township.

According to the Minnesota BCA, the video and case file information was released more than a year ago following a public records request related to the shooting. WARNING: The video and images might be disturbing for some viewers.

Prior to the shootout, Savela refused to stop for officers until his car got stuck in the snow, at which point his brother, 36-year-old Shannon Savela, arrived at the scene in a separate car.

Wadena County Sheriff's Deputy Troy Mayer tased David Savela and pulled him from his vehicle to try to take him into custody with help from Sebeka Police Officer Jason Worm. In body camera video from Deputy Mayer, an officer is heard telling David to put his hands behind his back. While trying to subdue David, multiple gunshots are heard and one of the officers, Deputy Mayer or Officer Jason Worm is heard yelling "I'm shot."

According to the BCA, Shannon Savela fired at the officers.

Additional video recorded from Deputy Mayer's squad car shows Deputy Mayer and Officer Worm jumping off of David Savela to escape the gunshots. David stands up and appears to pull a gun from his pants, at which point Officer Worm fired his handgun and hit David Savela, the BCA said.

The agency said Officer Worm then moved toward Shannon Savela, who pointed a gun at him. Officer Worm fired his gun and hit Shannon.

David Savela died at the scene, while Shannon Savela died after being transported to an area hospital.

Both Deputy Mayer and Officer Worm were placed on standard administrative leave at the time of the incident. Mayer suffered a "non-life-threatening gunshot wound" and Officer Worm was shot in his bullet-resistant vest, but not hurt.

