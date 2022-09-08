Boat launch, street near Bde Maka Ska to reopen Saturday, Sept. 24

Another piece of the Minneapolis Parks' $8 million construction project is in the books.

MINNEAPOLIS — Crews are making progress on the new concessions stand being built at Bde Maka Ska, and announced Thursday that the boat launch will reopen on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The boat launch has been closed since June 6. Once it reopens, the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board plan for it to remain open through Oct. 10. The hours will be from 6 a.m. through 9 p.m.

Southbound East Bde Maka Ska Parkway will reopen to vehicle traffic as well from Lake Street to 36th Street. This portion of the road has been closed since Aug. 1.

The new buildings, including new restrooms and an outdoor public seating space are being built to replace the previous building that burned to the ground in 2019.

The Minneapolis Park and Rec Board is hoping this new pavilion will become a gathering space for locals and visitors who want to experience Bde Maka Ska.

"There aren't a lot of places in the city of Minneapolis where you can have sort of lakeside dining,” design project manager Dan Elias told KARE 11 in May.

The plan is to have the new pavilion and restaurant up and running by the middle of next summer.

