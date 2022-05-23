Building begins on new Bde Maka Ska lakeside pavilion

The new outdoor space, which will have two food service buildings, seating options and a performance area, is scheduled to open in the summer of 2023.

MINNEAPOLIS — Three years after a fire destroyed the Lola on the Lake concession stand at Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis, construction on a new pavilion will begin on Monday.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board said the project will comprise of two new food service buildings, "all-gender accessible restrooms and ample outdoor public seating."

The pavilion, located on the northeast side of the lake near Uptown, is scheduled to open next summer, and replaces the building that housed Lola on the Lake, which was originally built in 1930 but destroyed in a fire in May 2019.

Walkers, bikers, boaters and other visitors to the lake should be aware of the following construction impacts throughout the summer:

Boating

The Bde Maka Ska boat launch will be closed June 6-Sept. 16

Trailered boats will not be allowed on or off the lake while the boat launch is closed

Boat launch hours are 6 am-10 pm through May 30, then 2-8 pm May 31-June 5

The Minneapolis Sailing Center and Wheel Fun Rentals will continue to operate at northeast Bde Maka Ska this season

Trail and Road Closures

Occasional trail closures will be necessary

Road closures may also be necessary

More updates can be found on the Bde Maka Ska Refectory Rebuild project page.

Several other lakes within the Minneapolis park system have restaurants and snack bars, all of which are now open for the 2022 season:

