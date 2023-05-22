Bear sighting reported in Rogers

Rogers Police said on Friday, May 19 that the bear was spotted in a neighborhood east of Highway 101 before it was seen in the Denny's lot.

ROGERS, Minn — Multiple bear sightings have already been reported around the metro this spring, with the latest coming out of Rogers.

On Friday, May 19, Rogers Police tweeted that a bear was seen in the city's Mallard Estates neighborhood, located off 141st Avenue North, just east of Highway 101.

The department said Saturday that the bear eventually left the area, but not before he was seen poking around a nearby Denny's parking lot.

Chrissy Johnson snapped several photos and videos of the bear walking through the lot Friday night before she said it crossed the street, climbed a nearby chainlink fence and crossed Hwy. 101 toward Target.

Johnson said when she called the police to share an update on the bear's location, the dispatcher told her they had some calls about bear sightings already.

KARE 11 has reached out to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to see if the agency made contact with the bear.

More common in the forested northern and central parts of Minnesota, black bears have been known to wander into cities and towns closer to the Twin Cities metro.

According to the DNR, the best way to avoid problems with bears is to not attract them in the first place. Bears are attracted to food, and their heightened sense of smell means your trash, birdfeeder or pet food could bring a bear in your direction.

Bears are naturally cautious, according to the DNR, and typically avoid humans. But if you find yourself deeper in bear country this summer, here are a few tips to keep them from getting too close:

Store coolers in a locked vehicle or store food in a certified bear-resistant container.

Take food waste with you instead of piling it outside the receptacle if trash containers or dumpsters are full. Leave no trash or food scraps in camps and don’t burn scraps in the fire ring.

Don't leave food, trash or pet food outdoors and unsupervised.

