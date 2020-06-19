The bear was seen wandering around Lot C for about an hour early Thursday morning.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul's Union Depot had a surprise visitor this week.

A bear was spotted on Union Depot's security cameras around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Security workers noticed the bear wandering around Lot C outside the Depot, just off of Kellogg Boulevard, for about an hour.

It wasn't clear where the bear came from, or where it went after it disappeared from the cameras.

Union Depot said it appears the bear did not get into any of the trash containers or anything else nearby.

While Union Depot is located at the edge of downtown St. Paul, its location is also close to the Mississippi River and nearby green spaces.

Bear sightings in the Twin Cities are rare, but not unheard of. The Minnesota DNR says the state's black bear range has been expanding south and west from more traditional territory in northeastern Minnesota.

The DNR encourages the public to report bear sightings to local wildlife managers or conservation officers.