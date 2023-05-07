Bear wandering in Minneapolis killed by DNR

MINNEAPOLIS — A potentially wounded bear was killed after it was spotted in Minneapolis.
Officers from the 4th precinct responded to reporters of a bear sighting near Girard Ave. N and 14th Ave N. around 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, according to the MPD.
Upon arrival, officers located the black bear with a potentially injured front paw.
The MPD officers followed the bear as it moved through the neighborhood and the Department of Natural Resources was requested for assistance.
DNR resources "dispatched" the bear just after 11 a.m. near 22nd Ave N. and Girard Ave N.
The DNR managed the removal of the animal.
