Belle Plaine fire department remembers longtime firefighter killed

Mike Gau was an on-call firefighter with the Belle Plaine Fire Department for 23 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELLE PLAINE, Minn. — The Belle Plaine Fire Department has been quiet all week. No calls or sirens have been heard as they grieve the loss of longtime firefighter, Mike Gau.

Gau, 54, died Wednesday after he was hit while working in a construction zone at Rockford Road and Nathan Lane North.

Gau was an on-call firefighter with the Belle Plaine Department for 23 years, working alongside his friend and fire chief, Steve Otto. He was his first lieutenant who received awards for courage after he ran into a burning building to save someone. He was also named Belle Plaine firefighter of the year in 2021.

"He was always laughing," Otto said, "that was Mike."

Otto says Gau leaves behind a wife and three children.

"Blesses to their family. They're going through a tough time right now," Otto said.

He says the department has been receiving help covering their calls for service all week.

"MnDOT is grieving this tragic death and focused on supporting Michael’s colleagues and family," a MnDOT spokesperson wrote in a statement. "MnDOT immediately notified MNOSHA to begin an investigation and the agency is closely coordinating with the Plymouth Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol."

Fireman's Tribute and Celebration will be on Saturday, September 9, 2023, 11:00 a.m. Oak Crest Elementary School, Belle Plaine, MN. Visitation will continue at the school that morning at 10:00 a.m. Following the celebration, there will be a formal procession past the Belle Plaine Fire Hall and lunch to follow at the Elementary School.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+