Beloved Belle Plaine orchard closes, sold to city

The owners of Emma Krumbee's said it was time to retire.

BELLE PLAINE, Minn. — Apple orchards in the fall aren't usually quiet places, but a handwritten sign at Emma Krumbee's and voicemail tell us it's the end of a beloved Belle Plaine business.

Owner Phil Morris told KARE 11 it was time to retire and that he sold part of the property to the city.

According to the city, it entered a property agreement and is still finalizing the future of the land and buildings.

"The city in August entered a purchase agreement with the current property owners to purchase the previous event center and the current orchard, about 24 acres," said city administrator Dawn Meyer. "Originally, the city was looking at the current building out there as a possibility of being renovated for a police department."

Meyer said the city entered into a $1.85 million purchase agreement to buy the land.

"The current owner requested the city not close on the property until after harvest this year," she said.

Morris said that he was planning on selling this year's apples.

Caycie with Riverview Coffee said the orchard brought people into town.

"It's a huge change," she said. "It's a family thing, it's just sad to see it go."

Dining at Annie's Cafe across the street, Shirley Fogarty reflected on three generations of her family enjoying the orchard.

"We'll miss it terribly," she said. "But we're growing and I've seen a lot of changes."

Meyer said she doesn't expect final decisions to be made before November.

