Bemidji Police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

BEMIDJI, Minn. — The Bemidji Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for 12-year-old Shania Graves after she was reported as a runway on Tuesday, Oct. 3.
A Facebook post from the department said Shania was last seen getting on the bus for school that day, but never made it to school.
Shania is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and was wearing a maroon sweater and white sweatpants.
According to police, this is the second time in the last week that Shania was reported as a runaway. On Sept. 29, Bemidji Police reported her missing before sharing in an update that she had been found.
Anyone with information on Shania's whereabouts should contact Bemidji Police at 218-333-9111.
