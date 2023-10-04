x
Bemidji Police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

The police department said this is the second time in a week that Shania Graves has been reported as a runaway.
Credit: Bemidji Police
Missing 12-year-old Shania Graves

BEMIDJI, Minn. — The Bemidji Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for 12-year-old Shania Graves after she was reported as a runway on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

A Facebook post from the department said Shania was last seen getting on the bus for school that day, but never made it to school.

Shania is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and was wearing a maroon sweater and white sweatpants.

Credit: Bemidji Police
Bemidji Police looking for missing 12-year-old Shania Graves

According to police, this is the second time in the last week that Shania was reported as a runaway. On Sept. 29, Bemidji Police reported her missing before sharing in an update that she had been found.

Anyone with information on Shania's whereabouts should contact Bemidji Police at 218-333-9111.

