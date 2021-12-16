Bemidji police need help finding missing teen

On Oct. 22, the family of Nevaeh Kingbird, 15, told police that she had run away. She hasn't been in contact with any friends or family since.

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Bemidji police are asking the public to help locate a missing teen who was first reported missing in October.

On Oct. 22, the family of Nevaeh Kingbird, 15, told police that she had run away. She hasn't been in contact with any friends or family since, and investigative efforts to locate her have been unsuccessful.

Kingbird is described as 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds. She has long, black hair with highlights, brown eyes and a scar near her left eyebrow.

Anyone with information about Kingbird's whereabouts is urged to call 911, or Bemidji police at 218-333-9111.

