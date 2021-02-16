Bemidji police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Police said Kaia Ann Hawk is 5'3 and 115 pounds, and she might be in the Bemidji area. She was last seen on Saturday.

BEMIDJI, Minn. — The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police said Kaia Ann Hawk was last seen Saturday at a Walmart, and that it appears she left the area voluntarily. In a Facebook post, police said their investigation "does not appear to be suspicious" at this point.

According to police, Hawk is 5'3 and 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black Nike shoes. She may be in the Bemidji area.