Bemidji's iconic Paul Bunyan statue dealing with 'broken arm'

The decades-old statue seems to still be in good spirits. Conservation efforts are planned for next week.

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above was published in November 2020.

A historic statue of Paul Bunyan is suffering from a "broken" arm.

The nearly 20-foot roadside attraction "suffered a major separation in his right arm as the concrete gave way," Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince wrote on social media. You can see photos of the break in his post.

According to the visitbemidji.com, the statue of Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox was built in 1937. It's been on the National Register of Historic Places for over three decades.

Luckily, the iconic statue's arm stayed on thanks to its interior rebar framework. Prince said the cause of the break isn't known right now, but conservation specialists will be onsite next week to assess and fix the problem.

"In the meantime, Paul’s arm has been secured and barriers have been set up to keep visitors safe," Prince wrote. "I look forward to quickly getting Paul and Babe back in good repair along with addressing other issues in Paul Bunyan Park."