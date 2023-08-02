Benefit will be held Saturday to support family of John and Emily Gerding

A speeding driver killed Emily Gerding last month in Robbinsdale and injured her husband, John.

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — When a speeding driver bolted through a Robbinsdale intersection on July 8, killing 34-year-old Emily Gerding and seriously injuring her husband, John, the community stepped up to help the family with nearly $200,000 in donations to a GoFundMe.

"For me, personally, it has really helped me process the tragedy, because your initial response is to be angry at the fact that this happened," said Lisa Crandall, who has known the family for more than 20 years. "Just the fact that people are still so good in the world has really been a soother for my soul."

Almost one month later, the support still hasn't wavered.

This Saturday, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Eagles Nest Lounge in Robbinsdale will be holding a benefit for the family, featuring a raffle, silent auction, and "beer bust."

Crandall said Eagles Nest co-owner Jackie Eagles, whom she is close with, actually reached out to her proactively to inquire about hosting an event.

"Lisa has been a customer of ours for years, a friend of ours, and when it happened I went into rally mode," Eagles said, "and just thought, 'What can I do, as a community, to rally and help this family out?'"

Everyone is welcome at the benefit, including kids. In addition to the raffle, auction and beer bust, organizers will also be selling t-shirts to support the family.

"It's awful, horrific, sad. It's terrible, but to know that people are on your side, and you have a community behind you," Eagles said, "is huge."

According to a post on the website CaringBridge, John Gerding was released from the hospital on July 28 and will continue his physical therapy from home.

"Obviously, he has a long way to go," Lisa Crandall said, "[but] it's wonderful, wonderful news."

