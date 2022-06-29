Police: Drone that dropped candy to kids was social media ploy

Benton County Sheriff's officials said the person who flew a drone near children on Monday was not attempting to engage in criminal activity.

WATAB, Minn — The Benton County Sheriff's Office announced the department is no longer asking for the public's help with its investigation into why a person was flying a drone near a group of children on Monday, June 27.

After initially announcing they were investigating the "suspicious activity," officials said Wednesday afternoon that they identified and interviewed a person of interest and determined they were flying the drone to "obtain footage for use on a social media platform" rather than attempting "to engage in criminal activity."

The sheriff's office called the stunt an "ill-conceived effort."

Police originally reported that on Monday around 6 p.m., deputies were called to the former King's Inn property on Highway 10 in Watab Township on a report of suspicious activity.

A woman said she and five children were fishing from the shore that day.

One of the children said a drone flew out the woods and above the group for a short time before flying back toward the northern portion of the property.