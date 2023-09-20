Best airports ranked; MSP drops to No. 2

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) climbed from third to first from last year's survey on customer satisfaction, while MSP descended one spot.

MINNEAPOLIS — An annual survey that gave the gold medal to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) last year, is handing it the silver in 2023.

According to the J.D. Power 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, released Wednesday, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) ranks No. 1, MSP is second and Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) rounds out the top three.

The survey examines "six factors (in order of importance): terminal facilities; airport arrival/departure; baggage claim; security check; check-in/baggage check; and food, beverage and retail," according to the news release.

Three different sizes of airports are analyzed: mega, large and medium.

J.D. Power officials said mega airports are those serving 33 million or more passengers per year.

Large airports are defined with 10 to 32.9 million travelers per year and medium airports fly 4.5 to 9.9 million passengers per year.

Tampa International Airport (TPA) scored the No.1 spot for large airports for a second consecutive year, while Indianapolis International Airport (IND) ranked the highest among medium airports for a second consecutive year.

Last year, MSP ranked highest in passenger satisfaction among mega airports with San Francisco International Airport coming in second and DTW claiming third place.

The 2022 survey noted that customer satisfaction dropped that year after "an all-time high in 2021."

In Wednesday's news release, J.D. Power officials said that overall passenger satisfaction slightly improved which was "amazing" despite numerous delays, cancellations, record-high passenger travel, pilot shortages, and other negative experiences.

"It has not been an easy year for North American airports, but major capital improvements they've made over the last several years and new investments in getting food, beverage, and retail operations back up and running at full capacity have helped them manage the crush of passengers," Michael Taylor, managing director of travel, hospitality and retail at J.D. Power, said in the news release.

Here are the mega airports ranked: