Best Buy bringing back 'Black Friday in July' summer deals

Amazon, Walmart and Target are all holding summer savings events this July.

Example video title will go here for this video

RICHFIELD, Minn. — It's the most wonderful time of the year – that is if you're looking for discounts and deals.

Richfield, Minnesota-based Best Buy announced Wednesday that it's getting in on the summer savings with the return of its Black Friday in July event.

The deal days will run from July 10-12, with discounts on things like TVs, laptops, smartwatches and more. According to Best Buy, deals will be valid online, in-store and on the retailer's app.

My Best Buy Plus™ and My Best Buy Total™ members will get additional access to exclusive offers and discounts on select items.

It should come as no surprise that Best Buy's Black Friday deal dates correspond with other major retailers rolling out their own deep discounts.

Amazon's annual Prime Days are July 11 and 12, where thousands of items will be on sale, and new deals will drop every 30 minutes during select periods throughout the two days. Prime customers will also get access to exclusive sales.

During Walmart+ Week, Walmart+ members will get early access to summer sales starting July 10 at 12 p.m. Then On July 11, all customers can access Walmart's deals until July 13 at 7 p.m.

Target's last round of Deal Days was back in Oct. 2022, and the Minneapolis-based company has yet to announce any summer dates. But from July 9-15, Target Circle members will have special access to savings during Target Circle Week.

According to Target, some of the top deals during Target Circle Week include 30% off select kids' apparel, $350 off a Lenovo 15.6-inch laptop, and $130 off a Dyson cordless vacuum.

Other incentives include a $10 Target gift card after you spend $40 on beauty and health products and a $15 gift card after spending $50 on household products.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+