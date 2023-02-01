Best Buy to close 2 metro locations, plans to reopen 1

Both locations will close on March 4.

BLAINE, Minn. — Best Buy Co. Inc. is planning to reduce its store count in the Twin Cities.

The closing, first reported by the Minneapolis/ St. Paul Business Journal, will permanently shutter the doors of its Shakopee shop, while its Blaine location will temporarily close and then be reopened into an outlet store.

Both locations will close on March 4.

The Richfield-based electronics seller said its Eden Prairie store, which is already frequented regularly by its Shakopee shoppers, offers more premium in-store experiences and a broader selection of products.

The company said it was planning to close 20-30 locations during its Q4 earnings call in March of 2022.

