Beth El Synagogue closed Friday following threat

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn — A prominent Twin Cities synagogue is closed Friday after receiving an unspecified threat.

St. Louis Park police confirm they are investigating the alleged threat involving the Beth El Synagogue, located at 5225 Barry Street West. At this time the specifics of the threat are not available.

KARE 11 went to the synagogue late Friday morning and found it locked.

The closure comes during a period people of the Jewish faith refer to as the High Holidays (Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and the days in between), which are considered the holiest days of the year. Shabbat starts at sundown Friday and runs through Saturday, which would normally include in-person services.

