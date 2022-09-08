Bethel launches NIL platform for student-athletes

Bethel University has launched an online platform for student-athletes to make it easier for them to get compensated for their name, image and likeness.

ARDEN HILLS, Minnesota — A new online platform has launched at Bethel University as a way to open doors for student-athletes interested in pursuing name, image and likeness (NIL) deals.

Bethel is the second NCAA Division III school nationwide — and first in Minnesota — to partner with this platform.

"I think it's a really cool opportunity," said Will Karkoc, a sophomore and golfer, who is interested in pursuing NIL deals.

Karkoc said prior to the start of the school year, he had some interactions with a couple companies.

"Golf is definitely, as a lot of people know, it's not the cheapest sport in the world. Or there's college tuition for that fact," Karkoc said. "So, it'll be great to be able to make extra money on the side."

Karkoc is one of about 600 student-athletes at Bethel who can take advantage of this opportunity, if they want to.

"As we looked at it, it kind of became a no-brainer," said Greg Peterson, Bethel's athletic director.

After discussions within a working group in the late spring and summer, Peterson said they decided to partner with the third-party vendor INFLCR. It allows them to be in compliance with the NCAA after the NIL change last year.

Athletes building their brands also do not have to limit their opportunities to the sports they play.

"If a student athlete wants to create or work in music, prior to this they couldn't post things on YouTube and make... or get any compensation off of that. Now they can," Peterson explained.

Athletes can download the app and search for opportunities to connect not only with businesses, but nonprofits and charities also. Any partnerships with nonprofits or charities would not be compensated, but Peterson said it's a chance for student-athletes to nurture relationships that align with Bethel's values as a Christ-centered university.

"You hear the stories at Division I where student athletes are getting massive NIL deals. We don't anticipate that happening here. But we feel like there are opportunities," Peterson said.

Students have two options: Search connections through the Global Exchange (organizations and companies from all around the country), or, through the local version called the Royal Exchange.

Bethel is only the second Division III institution in the country to partner with INFCLR. University of Dubuque was the first, and since Bethel's launch, a couple of other universities have followed with similar setups.

Student-athletes can be as involved as they want in pursuing deals, or not involved at all. Peterson said the platform allows Bethel to stay out of it.

While Karkoc plans on pursuing deals, he also mentioned, "If you're not making money, you're making connections with these companies and employers that could maybe help lead to an internship or some sort of job in the future."

Watch more of Minnesota sports: