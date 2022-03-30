Better chance to view the Northern Lights in Minnesota Thursday

KARE 11 meteorologist Laura Betker says clearer skies, high pressure and a new moon will make for better viewing conditions overnight into Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS — While cloud cover dashed any hopes of getting a good show of the Northern Lights Wednesday night, better conditions mean stargazers could catch a glimpse of the Aurora Thursday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center first issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch on March 28, 2022, following a coronal mass ejection, or significant sun flare. It takes several days for the energy and electrons from that CME to reach the Earth's atmosphere, but when they do, the Northern Lights can become visible.

Wednesday night, heavy cloud cover prevented most people from being able to see the Northern Lights, but KARE 11 meteorologist Laura Betker says Thursday, March 31 is a different story. Betker says clouds will clear late Thursday as high pressure takes over, which should make for better viewing conditions overnight into early Friday morning.

Also working in our favor tonight? A new moon, which makes for a dark sky and better viewing conditions, according to Betker.

For the best chance of seeing the northern lights, get away from the city to a spot that has a clear view of the northern horizon.

