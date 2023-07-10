Beyoncé in Minneapolis: What to know about the Renaissance Tour

From tickets to tour dates, your guide to Queen Bey's Renaissance World Tour show at Huntington Bank Stadium.

MINNEAPOLIS — For fans crazy in love with Beyoncé, the countdown is on to her Renaissance World Tour stop in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Queen Bey herself last performed in the Twin Cities in 2018 during her "On The Run II" tour with her husband, rapper Jay-Z. Nearly five years later, Beyoncé is bringing her greatest hits and new music to the University of Minnesota campus for an open-air show that's already shown the world she's that girl.

Beyhive, here's what you need to know before you get in formation.

When is Beyoncé coming to Minneapolis?

Beyoncé is bringing her Renaissance World Tour to Huntington Bank Stadium, home of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers football team, on Thursday, July 20. It's the first solo tour for Queen Bey in more than six years.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster, the official ticker provider for the Renaissance World Tour. Prices currently range from $50 for upper-level seats to $465 for the floor. Tickets for B-Hive and VIP sections on the floor are close to $2,000, and standing-room-only spots in "Club Renaissance" are $1,125.

There is a four-ticket purchase limit for the concert through Ticketmaster.

What time does the show start?

There are no opening acts for the show, so plan to get to Huntington Bank Stadium on time. The show starts at 7 p.m.

How do I get to Huntington Bank Stadium? Where should I park?

On-Campus parking will be available for the concert at $30-$50 per space.

Stadium adjacent lots: $50

Nearby surface lots: $40

Parking ramps: $30

Concert-goers can also access Huntington Bank Stadium via the Stadium Village stop on the Metro Transit Green Line.

The final train leaves the Stadium Village station at 11:38 p.m. on weekdays.

Can I bring bags into the stadium?

If a blinged-out bag is part of your Renaissance Tour outfit, make sure it's a small one. Huntington Bank Stadium allows the following:

A clear tote that doesn't exceed 12" x 6" x 12"

A 1 gallon, clear, plastic storage bag

A small clutch or purse that's about the size of a hand, no larger than 4.5" x 6.5"

Purses, backpacks, clear backpacks, printed patterned plastic bags, mesh bags, oversized totes, tinted plastic bags and fanny packs are not allowed.

What's the Renaissance Tour setlist?

Beyoncé wrapped up the European leg of her tour in Warsaw at the end of June. Now that she's back in North America, there's potential that some songs could change, but here's a look at the 40-track setlist the 32-time Grammy-winner (and most nominated female artist of all time) has been serenading thousands of fans with across the globe, according to Glamour.

Need to brush up on your lyrics? Check out the setlist playlist for the Renaissance Tour on Apple Music.

“Dangerously in Love” “Flaws and All” “1+1” “I Care / I'm Goin' Down (Mary J. Blige cover)” “I'M THAT GIRL” “COZY” “ALIEN SUPERSTAR / Sweet Dreams (Medley)” “Lift Off (from Jay-Z and Kanye West's WATCH THE THRONE)” “7/11 (Interlude)” “CUFF IT / CUFF IT - WETTER REMIX” “ENERGY (ft. Beam)” “BREAK MY SOUL / BREAK MY SOUL - THE QUEENS REMIX (ft. Madonna)” “No Angel” “Haunted” “Formation” “Diva” “Run the World (Girls)” “MY POWER (from The Lion King: The Gift)” “BLACK PARADE” “Savage Remix (Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce)” “Partition” “Yonce” “CHURCH GIRL” “Get Me Bodied / Freakum Dress” “Before I Let Go” “Rather Die Young” “Love on Top” “Crazy in Love (ft. Jay-Z)” “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA” “VIRGO'S GROOVE” “Naughty Girl” “MOVE (ft. Grace Jones)” “HEATED” “THIQUE” “ALL UP IN YOUR MIND” “Drunk in Love” "AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM” “PURE/HONEY” “Blow” “SUMMER RENAISSANCE”

Where else is Beyoncé taking the Renaissance World Tour?

Can't make it to the Minneapolis show? Here are Bey's additional North American tour dates:

July 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

July 15 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

July 17 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

July 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

July 26 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

July 29 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Aug. 01 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

Aug. 05 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field

Aug. 09 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 11 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 16 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 21 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America's Center

Aug. 24 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Aug. 26, – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 30 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 02 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sept. 11 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Sept. 13 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Sept. 18 – Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sept. 27 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome

Last week, Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania announced the city's planned Aug. 3 show would not go on, citing "production and scheduling issues."

