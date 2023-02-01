Beyoncé bringing 'Renaissance' World Tour to Minneapolis

Multi-Grammy winner Beyoncé will play Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Thursday, July 20.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Beyhive is buzzing over the long-anticipated announcement that Beyoncé is officially taking her "Renaissance" album on tour.

The 28-time Grammy winner revealed Tuesday that the Renaissance World Tour will kick off on May 10, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden before making its way to the United States later this summer.

Queen B herself will stop in Minneapolis on Thursday, July 20 to perform her latest hits at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Renaissance, Beyoncé's seventh studio album, was released in July 2022. For months, fans have wondered when they'd finally get to see Beyoncé perform "Break My Soul," "Church Girl" and "Summer Renaissance."

The tour announcement comes just days before the 65th Grammy Awards, where Renaissance has been nominated for Album Of The Year and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album. "Break My Soul" picked up three nominations, including Record of the Year. Three more songs off the record, "Virgo's Groove," "Plastic Off the Sofa" and "Cuff It" are all also nominated.

Information on ticket sales has not yet been released.

Beyoncé is the latest high-profile artist to announce a 2023 show in the Twin Cities. Taylor Swift will play two shows at U.S. Bank Stadium for her "Eras Tour" on June 23 and 24, on July 30, Madonna's 40th anniversary "Celebration Tour" will stop at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, and Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will take the stage together at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday, Nov. 10.

