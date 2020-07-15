Bicyclist dead following crash with SUV near Alexandria

On arrival deputies found one of the cyclists was already dead on scene, and another was badly injured.

CARLOS, Minn. — One bicyclist is dead and another is hospitalized with significant injuries following a collision with a SUV near Alexandria Tuesday.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says squads were dispatched just before 10 p.m. to a scene on County Road 9 near the town of Carlos, on reports of a crash involving an SUV and multiple bicyclists. On arrival deputies found one of the cyclists was already dead on scene, and another was badly injured.

That injured rider was transported to a local hospital and then airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center. There is no word on that person's condition.

A third bicyclist was uninjured.