Bicyclist dies after being struck by Green Line train

ST PAUL, Minn. — A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a Green Line light rail train in St. Paul Wednesday.

Metro Transit spokesperson Lauran Baenen confirms the fatal incident happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Raymond Avenue station.

Trains were routed through the area on another track while the accident was reconstructed and cleared. Baenen says service on the Green Line has since been restored.

At this point the exact circumstances of what led to the fatal collision are unclear.

The victim's identity will be released after family is notified and an autopsy completed.

