Biden administration awards funding for Minnesota transportation projects

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — U.S Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced the Biden administration has awarded $99.4 million to support transportation projects in Minnesota.

The six projects are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. They include modernizing roads, bridges, rail, and port and other systems, to make transportation, "safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable," according to a press release.

"We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems to make them safer, more affordable, more accessible, and more sustainable,” said Buttigieg in the press release. “Using funds from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this year we are supporting more projects than ever before.”

In Minnesota, some of the projects that will benefit from the funding include the Highway 197 Safety and Mobility Project, Station 73 Transit and Regional Improvement Program, and 6th Street Bridge Construction Project. In evaluating projects for funding, the Department of Transportation considers projects that, "will improve accessibility for all travelers, bolster supply chain efficiency, support racial equity and economic growth – especially in historically disadvantaged communities and areas of persistent poverty."

The infrastructure law more than doubles the funding for the RAISE program this year, and it is one of many ways communities can get funding for projects. The Biden administration will announce funding recipients of programs such as the National Infrastructure Project Assistance (MEGA) later this month.

