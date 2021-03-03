Biden administration move could block copper mine near BWCA

The government ordered a study Wednesday that could lead to a 20-year ban on mining upstream from the BWCA Wilderness.

ELY, Minn. — Editor's Note: The video above first aired in March 2021.

The Biden administration has dealt a serious blow to the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine on the edge of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area in northeastern Minnesota.

The government ordered a study Wednesday that could lead to a 20-year ban on mining upstream from the wilderness. The administration says it has filed an application for a “mineral withdrawal.”

It would begin with a comprehensive study of the likely environmental and other impacts of mining if it were permitted upstream from the Boundary Waters.

The Obama administration tried to kill the project when it launched a similar process, but the Trump administration reversed that decision.

The Twin Metals mine near Ely would be the first underground mine in half a century in Minnesota, and one of the first to extract precious metals rather than iron ore or taconite.

Mining within the Boundary Waters is already banned, but environmental groups have fought the proposed mine as it would be inside the BWCA watershed. In other words, it would occupy land that drains into waterways that feed into the Boundary Waters.