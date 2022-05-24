Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities receives a donation the size of their annual budget

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has been on a mission to donate a majority of her wealth, and has gifted $122.6 million to the BBBS agencies nationwide.

On Tuesday, Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities (BBBSTC) was gifted with a generous $6 million donation from well-known philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott.

BBBSTC says they plan to use Scott's contribution to collaborate with the youth in their mentoring program and perpetuate their impact in the Twin Cities community.

“Our gratitude is through the roof. What a remarkable example of giving to inspire even greater philanthropy for our community and passion for our mission," said BBBSTC CEO Pat Sukhum.

BBBSTC Board Chair Rick Penn said in a statement that they are so grateful for Scott's donation.

“The demand for rock-solid youth mentoring continues to increase in our community," Penn said. "This gift is a powerful acknowledgement of the importance of building and strengthening communities as a whole. It is also an incredible statement of support and trust in the work and mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters nationally and here in the Twin Cities. We’re on a bold path to a bigger future!”

Since 2020, Scott has pledged to gift the majority of her wealth to non-profits that align with a goal of diversity, inclusion, equity and justice.

A total of $122.6 million has been donated to the national Big Brothers Big Sisters organization by Scott, according to the group.

Back in March, Habitat for Humanity Twin Cities received a $13.5 million donation from Scott, as well using their gift to "advance Black homeownership and turn the tide on Minnesota’s racial disparities," Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity President and CEO Chris Coleman said in a statement.

In the last two years, Scott has donated $12 billion to more than 1,250 nonprofits across the world.

To find more information about becoming a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities, click or tap here.

