Big I-94 project, gridlock to hit St. Paul

The I-94 and I-35E repair and resurfacing project begins at 10 p.m. Sunday, restricting lanes until winter 2022.

ST PAUL, Minn. — If you are going to, from or through downtown St. Paul, get ready for some gridlock.

A year-and-a-half-long repair and resurfacing project on a chunk of I-94 and I-35E will begin Sunday night at 10 p.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Through Monday morning, I-94 will pack down to one lane both ways and then open back up to two lanes both ways until winter of 2022.

“I can't predict how bad the backups are going to be, but I can guarantee that the first week or so we are going to have congestion out there,” said Kent Barnard, a spokesperson for MnDOT.

The $27 million project has three phases:



From July 18 through the fall, crews will work on I-94 from Western Avenue to Marion Street.



From spring 2022 through the summer, the work moves from Marion St. to I-35E.



And in fall 2022, the work will finish I-35E to Mounds Blvd.



The project also includes ramp and frontage road resurfacing, bridge rehab, and upgraded sidewalks, according to MnDOT.

The concrete pavement on that stretch of interstate was poured in the early 1990s with a few band aids over the years.

MnDOT says an average of 200,000 vehicles use this corridor every day making it one of the highest traveled spots in Minnesota.



You can find more details and timing updates on the project’s website.