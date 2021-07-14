Big Lake police chief on leave after complaint filed against him

The nature of the complaint has not yet been made public.

BIG LAKE, Minn. — The City of Big Lake has confirmed Police Chief Matt Hayen has been placed on leave after a complaint was filed against him.

A spokesperson for the city released this statement:

"The City received a complaint against Chief Hayen, and the City is currently investigating that complaint. During the investigation, Chief Hayen is out on leave. Chief Hayen has been on leave since September 13th."

The nature of the complaint has not yet been made public.

Hayen was sworn in as chief on July 14, 2021.

KARE 11 has also reached out to Hayen's attorney, but has not received a response.