Bison brought back to Spring Lake Park Reserve

Reintroducing the animal is part of the reserve's larger plan to restore the park prairie.

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. — The bison are back in Dakota County.

A herd of seven towering bison arrived at the Spring Lake Park Reserve in early October, and on Friday, county and local officials, bison experts and Indigenous leaders gathered at the park prairie to celebrate.

The Bison Prairie, located at Fahey Trailhead on the reserve near Hastings and Rosemount, is the new 150-acre home for the animals. The bison will roam within "large, fenced paddocks to ensure the wellbeing of the animals as well as the safety of park visitors," according to a press release. The county expects the herd could grow to about 15 animals.

The reintroduction of the bison is part of the "Spring Lake Park Master Plan" to preserve and boost the prairie ecosystem, as these animals graze on grass which allows wildflowers to thrive. Officials say they will also contribute to new plant growth and diversity.

“The return of bison to the prairieland of Dakota County is a terrific natural resources success story,” said Dakota County Commissioner Mike Slavik in a statement. “The bison will help improve the prairie ecosystem, and the sight of these animals roaming the land will be stunning for visitors to Spring Lake Park Reserve.”

Dakota County, along with the Minnesota Bison Conservation Herd Partnership, worked together to bring the initial herd to the reserve. They are looking to have a herd of around 500 total bison around the state "that have no detectable cattle genes," according to the Spring Lake Park Reserve website.

The bison will be kept in a remote part of the reserve, less visible to park visitors, during the fall and winter so they can get comfortable in their new home. There will be a public welcome event for them in the spring of 2023.

