Black Business Week highlights businesses in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Black Business Week kicked off in Minneapolis Monday.

At the IDS Center, cards with various affirmations, tumblers with a crown, and self-care gift packs line one table.

It's what Mind the Crown CEO Adrianna Willis dreamed of when thinking of starting her business.

"I started Mind the Crown because one of the things we do as women, we have been sold this bag of goods, that we have to be superwoman," she said.

Her shop is one of a dozen businesses set up at the IDS Center in downtown Minneapolis for Black Business Week.

"The goal is to uplift and promote Black Business Month in August - a lot of people don't know it exists," said Deebaa Sirdar, a senior policy aide with Ward 8.

"At Chameleon Shoppes, we work with a number of different businesses throughout the year," said Shannon Fitzgerald, director of downtown partnerships with the Minneapolis Downtown Council.

Fitzgerald said the event provides an opportunity for more exposure and networking.

"While it provides a place for foot traffic, another thing is they get to know each other," said Fitzgerald.

Like Rashawnda Scott - who started her business Pieces of Kandakes in 2019.

"I studied ancient history and ran into a story about the Kandakes warriors and thought this is a piece of ancient history people don't know about," said Scott. "And I thought how can I honor the warriors through jewelry."

While the ultimate goal is to highlight Black-owned businesses, the business owners are getting to know everyone who passes by, sharing a little piece of joy in each interaction.

"Most importantly leave them with a word of inspiration even if they don't buy one thing," said Willis. "Just being here, there's not just Black people here, there's opportunity for every race to support a small Black business," said Scott.

Black business week runs until July 30th - leading into the start of Black Business Month in August.

