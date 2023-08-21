Black Entrepreneur State Fair now underway in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Summer might be winding down, but fair season isn't over yet.
Of course, the Minnesota State Fair kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 24. But right now, the fourth-annual Black Entrepreneur State Fair is underway in Minneapolis.
Founded by sisters Destinee and Keandrea Shelby, the 2023 Black State Fair aims to empower, celebrate and promote "the talents, achievements, and economic growth of Black entrepreneurs."
"This event is all about us showing the community how we're running our businesses, our talent in our community and how we can stick together," Destinee Shelby said Sunday.
This year's fair runs from Aug. 20 through Aug. 27 at Midtown Global Market, located at Lake & Chicago in Minneapolis. Each day has a theme, along with special events and activities:
- Aug. 20: Soulful Sunday
- Aug. 21: Mary Jane Monday
- Aug. 22: Taco Tuesday
- Aug. 23: Wellness Wednesday
- Aug. 24: Thirsty Thursday
- Aug. 25: Fly Friday
- Aug. 26: Silly Saturday
- Aug. 27: Giveback Sunday
Like at any good fair, dozens of food vendors are serving up their specialties. Bring an appetite for jerk chicken and Jamaican specialties, lamb on a stick, vegan soul food and sweet treats. Kids in tow? Check out the activities, games, and exhibits in the Kid Zone. You'll find more than 75 vendors and businesses at this year's fair, selling everything from clothing to cleaning products, cookies and more.
Tickets for the Black Entrepreneur State Fair cost $7 and can be purchased online.
