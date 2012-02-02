Black History Month 2023: Local events and activities

From speaker sessions to mindful meditations and historic exhibits, check out this list of ways to celebrate Black History Month around the metro.

MINNEAPOLIS — February is Black History Month, a time to celebrate and honor the contributions made by generations of African American men and women to culture, politics, and civil rights in this country. It's also a time to study and recognize the struggle for racial justice Black Americans have fought to achieve for decades.

In 1926, Carter G. Woodson and the organization he founded, the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, conceived Negro History Week, which would expand to Black History Month 50 years later in 1976. Today the association is known as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, and continues to promote Black history.

Here's a list of some local events happening in communities around the Twin Cities all throughout February:

Virtual meditation, mindfulness and movement events

Click this Zoom link to join Mindfulness meditation 9-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. Zumba experience 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. Mindfulness meditation 9-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. Mindfulness meditation 9-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. Mindfulness meditation 9-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.



Wednesday, Feb. 1 and Wednesday, Feb. 15, 5-7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The exhibit is comprised of a collection of African American art and artifacts from the Diane and Alan Page Collection, and accompanied by a series of in-person and online programs and events.

Feb. 1 through March 29

Skyway-level Cargill Gallery

Moving to Minnesota: The Migration and Immigration Experience

Approximately 6 million Black people moved from the American South to northern, midwestern and western states from roughly the 1910s to 1970s, part of what's known as the Great Migration

Thursday, Feb. 2, 12-1 p.m.

City of Minneapolis Public Service Building, 505 Fourth Ave. S., Conference Room 100

Also streaming online on the City of Minneapolis' YouTube channel

Embracing and Empowering our Youth

Thursday, Feb. 9, 12-1 p.m.

City of Minneapolis Public Service Building, 505 Fourth Ave. S., Conference Room 100

Also streaming online on the City of Minneapolis' YouTube channel

2023 History Makers at Home award ceremony

The Minneapolis Department of Civil Rights will honor several Black community leaders as part of the History Makers at Home program

Thursday, Feb. 16 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. programming, 12:30-1:30 p.m. refreshments and networking

Capri Theater, 2027 West Broadway Ave.

Also streaming online on the City of Minneapolis' YouTube channel

Rock Your Crown Past Present and Creative

Thursday, Feb. 23, 12-1 p.m.

City of Minneapolis Public Service Building, 505 Fourth Ave. S., Conference Room 100

Also streaming online on the City of Minneapolis' YouTube channel

City of St. Paul's Black History Month Celebration

Friday, Feb. 24, 4-5:30 p.m.

Hallie Q. Brown Community Center, 270 N Kent Street

Hennepin County Library Black History Month events

All month long

Throughout February, the Mall of America in Bloomington will showcase local Black entrepreneurs, share their stories + raise awareness through events hosted with our Twin Cities community partners.

Watch more local news: