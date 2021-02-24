City of St. Louis Park finds innovative way to celebrate Black History Month

“We decided that we would celebrate Black History Month and do Black History month park edition,” says Kori Shingles.

“We’ve seen people engaging with the posters," says Kori Shingles.

Every Tuesday, staff with parks and recreation for St. Louis Park post clues online for people to go out and search for hidden posters found in one of several city parks.



"In an effort to still provide programs for our residents during the pandemic, we launched parks at home in the beginning of the pandemic and we would do weekly activities,” says Shingles.



Kori Shingles is a recreation and facility supervisor. She says the program first started as an initiative to get people outdoors and engaged in community activities.

"Minnesotans are tough so a little cold doesn't get us down,” says Shingles.



But for the month of February, Shingles says staff members decided to switch things up. “We decided that we would celebrate Black History Month and do Black History month park edition,” says Shingles.



The program - highlighting someone from "Then and Now" that has paved the way for inclusion in outdoor recreation, nature and conservation.

"Charles Young has been featured, the Ebony Anglers, which is a professional competitive women's fishing team, lots of people that have impacted parks and recreation in different ways."



While Shingles says other cities have reached to try and replicate the program, she's hoping to continue expanding it, celebrating Black History Month for years to come.

"I've loved learning, about all the people I've encountered on my search on who should we feature, there's so many people out there and we'll for sure do it,” says Shingles.

