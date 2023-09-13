Homeless to homeowner | 22-year-old Rondo descendant first to receive 'Inheritance Funds'

Qualifying descendants of the historic African-American neighborhood may receive up to $110,000 in down payment assistance.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A teenage Anthony Bradford never imagined by 22 he'd own a home.

"I walk in and I fall in love with it at first sight," Bradford said at a press conference and ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday. "That means a lot to me when at 18 I was homeless."

He's a descendant of Rondo, St. Paul's historic African-American neighborhood, where in the '50s and '60s at least 700 homes were demolished to make way for I-94 construction.

"My family did seek refuge from the historical race riot bombings in Tulsa, Oklahoma. They came up north in order to seek refuge from that," Bradford said. "They actually owned a duplex [in Rondo] and that was removed."

In August last year, Mayor Melvin Carter proposed the Inheritance Fund, qualifying Rondo descendants to receive up to $100,000 in down payment assistance to buy a home anywhere in the city and an additional $10,000 if located "within the boundaries of historic Rondo."

The St. Paul City Council approved the plan in January and applications opened in February. Now Bradford is the first recipient.

"Government can be the cause of harm and be the cause of mitigating that harm," the city's housing director, Tara Beard, said.

"I'm grateful that government has decided that they will not just talk about it but actually do something about it," added Mikeya Griffin, executive director of the Rondo Community Land Trust after announcing Tuesday it will receive $2.2 million in state funds.

Mayor Carter said the Inheritance Fund program is designed to be "intentional about wealth creation and asset building through home ownership."

Bradford was intentional in his work to prepare for homeownership.

"I went to a community educational class … I read those books front and back," he explained. "Knowing I need something - to now working hard for it and being in an environment where I know I can do it and I know I have support to do it - this is the world to me."

Inheritance Funds are available for down payments and home repairs but there's a wait list for both programs. The city has temporarily stopped taking applications to catch up on the hundreds already received.

