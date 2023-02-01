Justice Alan Page's 'Testify Exhibit' returns to Minneapolis for Black History Month

The exhibit comes at a time many across the nation are processing a racial reckoning, wanting to right the wrongs of others' lived experiences.

MINNEAPOLIS — As gospel melodies rang out through the rafters of Minneapolis Central Library downtown Wednesday evening, the artifacts on display throughout the "Testify Exhibit" capture a glimpse of times past.

"Whether you're talking about police violence, or housing discrimination, whatever the subject may be, it's all grounded in the past," said Justice Alan Page.

For the exhibit's creator, NFL Hall-of-Famer and former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page, it's a history that can't be denied.

"Quite frankly things haven't gotten better since," said Page. "It's important for people to have the opportunity to see both the objects of oppression, but also the objects of expression, which speak back to that oppression and which gives us hope for the future."

"So, as people move through the exhibit, we know that they will feel something and we want to create a space where people can reflect on their own experiences and utilize them as testimony to advocate for solutions," said Jothsna Harris, founder of Change Narrative.

Deepening the dialogue, while encouraging action for justice.

"Make that essential head and heart connection, which is really essential for sparking and sustaining our action," said Harris.

"If we don't understand that past, we're doomed to repeat it," said Page.

Another unique part of the exhibit is "Testify Tuesdays."

Every Tuesday evening through the duration of the exhibit, people can gather to discuss everything from racial justice issues to environmental justice.

The Testify Exhibit runs through March 29.

