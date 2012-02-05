x
Black History

Celebrating Black History Month in the Twin Cities

During the month of February, communities across the metro are celebrating Black History Month with a variety of events.
MINNEAPOLIS — Throughout February, we're celebrating Black History Month and the creatives and trailblazers that have left a lasting impact on our country and communities.

Across the Twin Cities, multiple organizations and business are hosting events to celebrate Black History Month.

Below is a list of some in-person and virtual events that are open to the public.

Editor's Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all Black History Month events happening across the Twin Cities. Some more events may be added to this list throughout the month.

Music and Storytelling at Midtown Global Market

  • Saturday, Feb. 5, 12-3 p.m.
  • Storytelling with Auntie Beverly, DJ DIME, Heart and Soul Drum Academy and more.

Open Mic Night at Taste of Rondo Bar and Grill

  • Tuesday, Feb. 1, 7-10 p.m.
  • Spoken word-driven open mic night to kick off Black History month.

Ongoing exhibits at the Minnesota African American Heritage Museum

  • The Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery (MAAHMG) in Minneapolis is celebrating Black History Month with a new exhibit, Early African Americans of Southeast Minnesota, by MAAHMG History Fellow Mica Anders from Feb. 1-July 31, 2022.
  • The museum is hosting a series of virtual events to celebrate Black History Month throughout February.

Black History Month at the Saint Paul Library

  • The library is hosting a series of events throughout February, including an interactive drawing class and conversations with Black musicians and artists, and has compiled a list of books that celebrate Black history and culture.

City of Saint Paul and Ramsey County 2022 Black History Month

  • The theme for this year's Black History Month is Black History for the Black Future. Events include a panel discussion on Blackness in S.T.E.A.M and discussions about how to empower youth.

