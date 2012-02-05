Celebrating Black History Month in the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — Throughout February, we're celebrating Black History Month and the creatives and trailblazers that have left a lasting impact on our country and communities.
Across the Twin Cities, multiple organizations and business are hosting events to celebrate Black History Month.
Below is a list of some in-person and virtual events that are open to the public.
Editor's Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all Black History Month events happening across the Twin Cities. Some more events may be added to this list throughout the month.
- Saturday, Feb. 5, 12-3 p.m.
- Storytelling with Auntie Beverly, DJ DIME, Heart and Soul Drum Academy and more.
- Tuesday, Feb. 1, 7-10 p.m.
- Spoken word-driven open mic night to kick off Black History month.
- The Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery (MAAHMG) in Minneapolis is celebrating Black History Month with a new exhibit, Early African Americans of Southeast Minnesota, by MAAHMG History Fellow Mica Anders from Feb. 1-July 31, 2022.
- The museum is hosting a series of virtual events to celebrate Black History Month throughout February.
- The library is hosting a series of events throughout February, including an interactive drawing class and conversations with Black musicians and artists, and has compiled a list of books that celebrate Black history and culture.
