Black-owned coffee shop set to open in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood

"Starting a business was really a retirement plan for me," says Shaunie Grigsby, founder of 'Flava Cafe.'



But that long term dream happened a lot sooner than Shaunie Grigsby imagined, Grigsby's "Flava Cafe" is the first official tenant of Frogtown Crossroads.



"I wanted to be in a community that had a rich history, and that really centered Black folks, and people of color, and I also wanted to be where people look like me," says Grigsby.



According to a spokesperson with the Neighborhood Development Center (NDC), the site will house six retail or restaurant businesses on the first floor, and 40 affordable housing units on the upper floors. The NDC's offices and the new Entrepreneur Training Center to support entrepreneurs will also be a part of the new construction.



Grigsby says she's also leading a youth readiness program to support the historic community surrounding the shop.



"Wanted to add my own twist, by focusing on one, women of color, and youth, and focusing a little more on personal development and moving beyond the job readiness component," says Grigsby.



While she's preparing for the grand opening this fall, she has advice for others hoping to follow in her footsteps. "Dream as big as you possibly can and go full throttle to try to create the world you want to see and world you want to live in."