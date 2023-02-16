Twin Cities 'history makers' honored at Capri Theater ceremony

MINNEAPOLIS — Several changemakers were honored Thursday in a room full of their peers, city leaders and the north Minneapolis community, celebrating their work to enrich the lives of Black Minnesotans.



A ceremony filled with song and dance inside the historic Capri Theater in north Minneapolis, honoring the "history makers" in the Twin Cities.



"Today is a part of the City of Minneapolis' Black History Celebration," said Alberder Gillespie, the director of the Minneapolis Civil Rights Department. "We want to recognize those individuals who had an impact on community in a significant way, and we want to give them their flowers today."



Some of the honorees include Minnesota's first Black county commissioner. "Commissioner Toni Carter who was honored today and the legacy that her family has left and is still leaving," said Minneapolis City Council President Andrea Jenkins.



Former Judge LaJune Lange — who helped spearhead efforts to turn Minneapolis' first Black fire station into a historic landmark — along with former Fire Chief Alex Jackson and the entire Minneapolis Fire Department's class of 1972 received an award.



"The historical class of 1972 bravely opened doors for all of the minority firefighters to come, including myself," said Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner.



Other honorees include community leaders William "Bill" English, Joanne "Mama" Clark, Gloria Howard and Coach Mike Tate.



"Coach Mike Tate has been mentoring young people not just around sport, but opportunity," said Mayor Jacob Frey. "I am standing on the shoulders of many others who took someone like me and brought me into the Northside."



Each making a difference in the community -



"This award is not about me, it's about these young people," said Clark. "I am thankful for God for the opportunity to be here," said Carter. "I am so humble and grateful," said English.



Each paving the way for others.



"You are giants and we all stand on your shoulders," said Mayor Frey.