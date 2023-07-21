Blaine 16-year-old reported missing

Angela Gasner was last seen in Blaine on July 16 but may be in Minneapolis.

BLAINE, Minn. — Officials are asking for the public's help in finding missing 16-year-old Angela Gasner.

Gasner left a Blaine facility on July 16, and officials believe that she may be in the Minneapolis area, according to a social media post by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

The girl is five feet and five inches tall, weighs 153 pounds and has hazel eyes. She changes her hair color, but was last known to have black hair with some blond parts. Gasner wears two nose and two eyebrow piercings with differing patterns.

If you have any information on Gasner's whereabouts, contact the Blaine Police Department at 763-427-1212 or call 911.

