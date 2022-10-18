Dangerous stretch of Highway 65 in Blaine could be redone

"It's embarrassing the shape that trunk [of] Highway 65 is in,” Blaine Mayor Tim Sanders said.



According to state officials, ten of the state's 31 worst intersections are on Highway 65 near Blaine.



"This corridor has crash problems. Sometimes eight times higher than the average that it should,” MnDOT area manager Melissa Barnes explained.



Looking into KARE 11's archives, several serious crashes were reported on Highway 65 over the years.



Those crashes include a deadly crash near Fridley where the driver crossed into oncoming traffic, a crash in 2019 in Blaine where a jeep slammed into a Metro Mobility bus and tipped it over, and another crash that same year in Blaine where an ambulance was hit while turning onto the highway.



"We average ten calls a day in Blaine alone, on Highway 65. Ten calls a day, that we are tying up resources, that we are going to help people who have been in a crash, who may be hurt, who may be killed,” Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany told KARE 11.



City and county leaders are worried about even more crashes in the coming years.



According to city officials, the population in Blaine is now over 72,000.