Travel conditions worsen as snow storm blankets northern Minnesota

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — While the weather is gloomy and gray around the Twin Cities, across northern Minnesota, conditions are reminiscent of storms usually seen in January and February.
A Blizzard Warning is currently in effect along Minnesota's border with North Dakota, where the National Weather Service says 10 to 16 inches of snow could accumulate by the time the warning expires Thursday morning.
Across the northern half of the state, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday. The NWS is forecasting heavy mixed precipitation, another 3 to 8 inches of snow and ice accumulations of up to one-quarter of an inch.
And in southwestern and central Minnesota, Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. Thursday. Those areas, see above in purple, can expect a rain/snow combo with limited accumulation, but possible slick spots and difficult travel conditions.
According to 511mn.org, travel is not advised on highways from Humboldt south to Twin Valley, Minnesota. Whiteout conditions, blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibility are hazards for motorists.
Tuesday night, the Twin Cities and southeastern Minnesota have a chance of isolated thunderstorms. There's a risk of large hail associated with these evening storms that could result in severe weather, with a greater risk in far southeastern Minnesota.
