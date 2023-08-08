Blood donation centers lean in to new eligibility guidance from FDA

St. Paul-based Memorial Blood Centers announced that beginning on Monday, Sept. 25, prospective donors will be screened based on individual assessment.

MINNEAPOLIS — Blood donation centers are opening up their eligibility process amid an ongoing, nationwide blood shortage — thanks to guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

St. Paul-based Memorial Blood Centers (MBC) announced Thursday that beginning on Monday, Sept. 25, prospective donors will be screened based on individual assessment, rather than sexual or gender identity. In the early 1980s, gay and bisexual men were denied the opportunity to give blood in response to the HIV/AIDS crisis, but that rule was changed over the years. Most recently, the FDA allowed gay and bisexual men to donate after a three-month deferral.

“For decades, we have strongly advocated for scientifically-based changes to the FDA policies regarding gay and bisexual men and this recent decision by the FDA is a huge step toward making blood donation more inclusive,” Memorial Blood Centers Vice President Kathy Geist said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming these new donors to our centers and blood drives, especially following a tough summer with low donor turnout.”

