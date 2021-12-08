Low blood supply prompts emergency announcement

Memorial Blood Centers says there is currently just a one- to two-day supply available for most blood types, which is below the optimal amount of five to seven days.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Memorial Blood Centers (MBC) declared a blood emergency Wednesday, saying supplies are at unusually low levels.

MBC says there is currently just a one- to two-day supply available for most blood types, which is below the optimal amount of five to seven days. O negative, the universal blood type, is at a less-than-one-day supply.

“In a normal year, winter can be a difficult time to maintain a stable blood supply,” said Kathy Geist, MBC senior executive director. “Unpredictable weather, cold and flu season, school breaks, family and holiday travel all contribute to making blood donations less of a priority.”

MBC says the pandemic has also exacerbated the shortage, citing declines in blood drives and donors as many people are now working and learning from home.

“Donating blood is the best gift you can give this holiday season,” Geist said. “It takes one hour and doesn’t cost you a dime. Plus, we’ve taken extra precautions throughout the pandemic.”

According to MBC, there is no evidence that COVID can be spread through blood donation or transfusion. Blood Center staff is also working to make sure COVID safety protocols are followed to help prevent person-to-person spread inside its facilities.