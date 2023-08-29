2 rescued from Bloomington house fire

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in a Bloomington home on the 8900 block of Kell Avenue.
The Bloomington Fire Department posted on social media that the fire was "quickly knocked down" and contained to the first floor of the residence.
Officials at the scene did not comment on the extent of the injuries sustained by the two people inside the home, but did say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.
