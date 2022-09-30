Bloomington Jefferson freshman Ethan Glynn continues rehab in Colorado

According to a post on a CaringBridge page, Ethan was flown to a hospital in Englewood, Colorado that cares for patients with spinal cord or brain injuries.

Ethan Glynn, the Bloomington Jefferson freshman football player who was severely injured during a game earlier this month, has been flown to Colorado to continue rehabilitation.

According to a post Friday on a CaringBridge page set up for Ethan, he's receiving care at Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado.

Ethan suffered a severe neck and spinal cord injury after a tackle during a game on Sept. 2. The impact left him paralyzed from the neck down. He was placed on a ventilator and underwent multiple surgeries while receiving care at HCMC.

"Yesterday was day 27 of being at HCMC & Ethan is ready to start rehab," the post reads. "He was flown to Colorado to begin his journey at Craig! He met a lot of his team & began to get settled into his room. Today he continues to meet the rest of his team & get acclimated to his new routines. Absolutely LOVES everything about it!"

Craig Hospital is a neurorehabilitation and research hospital for patients with spinal cord or brain injuries.

A GoFundMe page set up for Ethan has his family has raised more than $200,000.

