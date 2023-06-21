Bloomington loses 2027 World's Fair Expo

Belgrade, Serbia will host the Expo with the theme of "Play for Humanity - Sport and Music for All."

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington lost out on its bid to host the 2027 World's Fair Expo to Belgrade, Serbia.

The Bureau International des Expositions announced the news in a tweet just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Minnesota city placed third behind Serbia and Málaga, Spain.

Serbia's theme for the Expo is "Play for Humanity - Sport and Music for All." Their submission explains that this theme would explore play as a tool to build resilience in a difficult world.

Argentina and Thailand were the other finalists to host the Expo.

Bloomington's plan had been to host it near the Mall of America in the South Loop District. If Minnesota would have prevailed, officials expected the event to generate 17,000 jobs, $364 million in local state and federal tax revenue, and an economic impact of about $2 billion.

The proposed theme was "Healthy People, Healthy Planet." Minnesota USA Expo 2027 CEO John Stanoch said in a press release that though ultimately not successful, the bid campaign helped put Minnesota on the map.

“Our ‘Healthy People, Healthy Planet’ event would have been the first-ever Expo focused on global health and wellness,” Stanoch said. "Through our meetings and presentations with the international community, we were able to focus attention on the importance of innovative and united approaches to address some of the planet’s greatest challenges."

Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse described the event to KARE 11 as a combination of "a Chamber of Commerce event, a scientific gathering, a TED Talk and Disneyland."

Minneapolis Regional Chamber President & CEO Jonathan Weinhagen acknowledged the disappointment that comes with not winning the bid, but says the effort will have big-picture benefits just the same.

“We were proud to carry the official bid on behalf of the United States and we greatly appreciate the support from the White House, the U.S. Department of State, the Governor’s Office and the Expo’s many corporate and business supporters," said Weinhagen. "Our work together showed that Minnesota is worthy of the global spotlight. We made global connections that will continue to highlight our state as a desirable destination for tourism, business, and investment.”

In 2017, Minnesota also submitted a World's Fair bid on behalf of the country and lost out to Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The last time the United States hosted the World's Fair was in 1984 in New Orleans.

