Bloomington police surround suspect in apartment building, warn public to stay away

Police tweeted that people should avoid the area of Old Shakopee Road West and Brunswick Avenue South.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington police are asking the public to stay away from an apartment building where they say a suspect is barricaded.

At just before 3 p.m., the police department posted on its official Twitter account, asking people to stay away from the area of Old Shakopee Road West and Brunswick Avenue South in Bloomington.

"There is a large police incident going on right now," the post said. "We will have more updates later."

Police on the scene told KARE 11 that marshals were in the area to pick someone up when there were shots fired. It's unclear at this time if anyone was hit.

The suspect is believed to be inside an apartment complex, according to Bloomington police, but they do not know if anyone is inside the apartment with the person.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene, including Bloomington and Eden Prairie police. The entire area is blocked off and police are asking the public to stay away.

SKY 11 chopper footage also captured several squad cars and officers stationed around the apartment building.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 has a crew at the scene and will provide more updates as they become available.