15-year-old Kinyell Haynes was last seen leaving her home on December 27

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington Police report Kinyell Haynes, 15, has been missing since Dec. 27, and are looking for any tips of her whereabouts.

She is described as a Black female, 5-foot-6 with her hair last seen down.

Police say she left her home without her phone.

Bloomington asks if anyone see Kinyell to contact police right away at 952-563-4900.