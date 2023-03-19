Police search for missing Bloomington man

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.
According to a post on social media, family members said they have not heard from 37-year-old Aaron Heikkila in several days.
Police said Heikkila drives a 2018 white Suburu Crosstrek with Minnesota license plate AUN558.
Anyone with information about Aaron Heikkila's whereabouts or the location of his vehicle is asked to call Bloomington PD at 952-563-4975.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.