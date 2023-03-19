x
Police search for missing Bloomington man

Family says they have not heard from 37-year-old Aaron Heikkila in several days.
Credit: Bloomington PD
Aaron Heikkila

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.

According to a post on social media, family members said they have not heard from 37-year-old Aaron Heikkila in several days.

Police said Heikkila drives a 2018 white Suburu Crosstrek with Minnesota license plate AUN558.

Anyone with information about Aaron Heikkila's whereabouts or the location of his vehicle is asked to call Bloomington PD at 952-563-4975.

