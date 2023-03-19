Police search for missing Bloomington man

Family says they have not heard from 37-year-old Aaron Heikkila in several days.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.

According to a post on social media, family members said they have not heard from 37-year-old Aaron Heikkila in several days.

Police said Heikkila drives a 2018 white Suburu Crosstrek with Minnesota license plate AUN558.

Anyone with information about Aaron Heikkila's whereabouts or the location of his vehicle is asked to call Bloomington PD at 952-563-4975.

We are seeking the assistance in locating Aaron Heikkila, age 37. His family has not heard from him in several days. Aaron's vehicle is a 2018 white Subaru Crosstrek with MN license plate AUN558. If you locate Aaron or his vehicle, please call 952-563-4975. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/XXs94PKSR4 — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) March 19, 2023

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+